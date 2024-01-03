Monster truck show coming to town hailed as a 'kids' dream'

What does a giant Tasmanian devil, horse and dog have in common?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
They are all huge monster trucks that will be coming to Dubbo Showground on Saturday, February 17.
The show, which performer Clive Featherby says is aimed at kids between four and 14, will be one of the biggest.
It's been 15 years since the crew from Monster Thrillmasters Live came to Dubbo, and Mr Featherby said they couldn't be more excited.
"We have the world's youngest monster truck driver and we have Outback Thunder, which is the number one truck in the country by far - it's been all over the world," he said.
The truck has been throughout America and has won numerous awards in World Final competitions. It was also the first truck to perform live in China.
The show that will be coming to Dubbo won't just include monster trucks, but also a jet pack water show, comedy cars, flame throwing jet van and fireworks.
"It's just a massive program...it's not just a monster truck show, it's a full blown action packed, family thrill show," he said.
"All the things that kids dream about when playing on the playground, all come to life."
Mr Featherby who drives the Outback Thunder truck has been in the industry for more than 20 years now.
Having spent so long in the business there was a time when he stopped touring, but four years ago just before COVID hit, he took up a contract in America.
"I still had trucks over there so I brought them back and now we don't non-stop tour like we used to, we just pick some venues each year and go to those shows," he said.
As for why he chose to come to Dubbo - the answer is simple.
"We went to Gilgandra Show a couple of years ago because it had some of my trucks in it and it was the best crowd ever, and a lot of the crowd were from Dubbo," he said.
"This is the first time we've had the opportunity to come back so we're really excited about it."
With tickets already a third of the way sold, Mr Featherby hopes it will be a packed out event.
You can purchase tickets here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.