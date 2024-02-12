Pinnington Cup | Hat-trick hero takes seven as Demons gun stars again

A nice sign heading into the final few rounds was Watts spending some time in the middle.
The CYMS vice-captain made 43 from 68 balls opening the batting against RSL as the Cougars looked for a reverse outright win.
While the Cougars tried their best, it wasn't to be as RSL held on for a first innings victory.
A classic Smith innings.
The RSL opening batter and captain was aggressive from the outset against CYMS in search of an outright win but it wasn't to be.
Still, Smith managed to make 55 not out from 47 balls in a knock which included six fours and a six.
After starting the day on 67 not out, the Demons all-rounder kept his foot to the floor before eventually being dismissed for 90.
When it came time to bowl, he also picked up two wickets as well in an economical spell.
The Hawks are continuing to rise up the ladder and several of their batters are finding form at the right time including Zeb.
The Newtown captain put Rugby to the sword on Saturday with a classy 79 not out as the Hawks recorded a big first innings win.
Zeb's innings was the highlight of the Hawks chase.
Zeb might have been the main man but Singh wasn't far behind against Rugby.
Singh complied a brilliant knock of 63 from just 83 balls as the Hawks recorded a big win.
Singh also managed to his 11 fours during his stay at the crease.
A solid outing from the Demons veteran in an impressive victory.
Rai came to the crease with Macquarie already on the back foot and he made sure they spent plenty of time in the field making 39 not out.
The outright win for the Demons moves them into fourth on the ladder, just four points behind CYMS.
Reva's return to the CYMS lineup showed the side what they have been missing with runs and wickets from the star.
The former PNG all-rounder made 28 not out from as many balls for the Cougars before taking 1/29 from six overs.
CYMS will need to win one if not both of their remaining games to make finals with the Newtown Demons hot on their heels.
I mentioned last week this man might get a few more wickets on day two against RSL but I didn't see this performance coming.
Entering the day with figures of 3/10 from six overs, Guthrie went on to take a hat-trick as RSL crumbled early to give CYMS a shot at victory.
Guthrie went on to finish the first innings with 7/16 from eight overs before chipping in with another in RSL's second chance to bat.
Souths might not have got the win over Narromine on Saturday but George was excellent with the ball.
The all-rounder managed to get through 15 overs against Narromine, finishing with figures of 3/23 from his 15 overs.
Had Souths scored 50 or so more runs on day one their match against one of the competition's best sides could have been a lot closer but it wasn't to be.
The Demons medium-pacer backed up his impressive performance last week with 6/18 from 11 overs as Newtown scored an outright victory over Macquarie.
An impressive performance from the Nyngan native.
CYMS' batters may have been going hard against Grant on Saturday but he got the last laugh.
Chasing quick runs, the Cougars were on the attack and Grant still managed to do his job with the ball.
The RSL gun finished with 3/43 from eight overs and helped stop the flow of runs.
