Report reveals Dubbo a potential flood location in 30 years or now

Several parts of the Central West including Dubbo have been outlined as potential flood locations now and within the next 30 years.
A new report released by InfoTrack and Groundsure has revealed the top 20 NSW suburbs affected by flooding now and in the future.
Dubbo was ranked 20th on the list while Forbes (third), Condobolin (12) and Cowra (17) are the other Central West locations.
InfoTrack Global Head of Property John Ahern explained why Dubbo is so high on the list.
"Areas like Dubbo are on the Macquarie River, whether or not you believe in climate change, the likelihood of experiencing flooding over the next 30 years is higher," he said.
"We seem to be experiencing a lot of one-in-100-year floods at the moment and that is going to continue, more and more properties are going to be affected.
"What's important is that even a suburb that appears in this report as high-risk, every property is different and this report is unique to every property."
Narrabri comes in as the top location affected by flooding in the state.
It hasn't flooded in Dubbo since October 2022 but the ever-changing Macquarie River means people must be aware of the risks.
Mr Ahern believes regardless of where people choose to buy or build, they should look at whether their homes could be impacted.
"What's interesting is today people don't seem to consider flood risk when they buy a property in a certain area," he said.
"That risk is going to increase over a certain time. When we buy a house today, we generally are borrowing from the bank and that mortgage is 30 years but we don't consider what can happen to that property during the cycle."
With house prices steadily increasing around the state, Mr Ahern is warning potential buyers to take all the precautions possible.
"If you are buying a house, you speak to your lawyer or real estate and they advise you to do a building or termite inspection which is great," he said.
"What they don't tell you to do is to consider the climate effects on that property over the next 30 years.
"If you put an offer and it is in a high flood risk area, you want that property insured and you'll find that price could be quite high."
