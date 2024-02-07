'Life changing': Tens of thousands in debt wiped for struggling locals

Tens of thousands of dollars in debt has been wiped clean for locals struggling with the cost of living.
Representatives of Revenue NSW forgave more than $68,000 in debt for 17 Wellington residents while in town on Tuesday, February 6, for a cost of living roadshow.
Lynda Edwards, from Financial Counselling Australia, said the move would be "life changing" for these people.
"[It means] they are able to get a licence again because sometimes when they have a state debt fine their licence is suspended," she said.
"It's an opportunity for them to get their licence back, be independent, apply for jobs... because in our area you have to drive anywhere for a good job.
"It also means that the stress in their life is lifted because they're not worrying about this debt... if you think about $68,000 over just 17 people, that debt must have been there for a long time."
Ms Edwards, a Narromine local, trains financial counsellors and has worked in the financial sector for 17 years. Her efforts advocating for the community earned her the 2023 NSW Woman of the Year award.
She said the number of people in the community who are experiencing financial stress has grown over the past few years.
"We've had older people come in and talk about their electricity bills and some of them in the heat don't even turn on their aircons, so they're like sitting in a hot house or outside under the tree to get cool," she said.
"And then a lot of people are paying their debts and actually going without food... so then the emergency relief services are actually seeing more people in the door looking for food."
And it isn't just impacting those on low income or government support.
"This isn't about people that are on Centrelink benefits or government payments... These are families that have their own homes, these are people that own farms and property," Ms Edwards said.
"The cost of living for a lot of people is actually now moving up, even middle income families are struggling now and I think it'll probably get worse before it gets better, unfortunately."
As well as Wellington, the cost of living roadshow stopped in Dubbo on Wednesday, February 7, and Narromine on Thursday, February 8.
The event, organised by the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW and Financial Counselling Australia, gave residents the opportunity to speak to financial service and utilities providers about bill stress they have been experiencing.
"Here in Dubbo we had a queue waiting to get in when the doors opened... That's good, but at the same time, it's a bit sad that people are having to queue up to get assistance with things like energy," ombudsman Janine Young said.
"But we've had some really good outcomes where people have actually come up to me and said 'I've had a chat with my energy retailer and they've actually waived some money off my debt and they put me on an affordable payment plan'."
In the Far West and Orana region, 64 per cent of complaints the Ombudsman receives are about billing with ten per cent saying they couldn't afford their bills and were at risk of disconnection.
Dr June Smith, deputy chief ombudsman at the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, said some of the issues locals have been speaking to them about include buy now pay later schemes, insurance policies and mortages.
"What a brilliant opportunity to come here and understand and listen to one of the issues people have got with the increasing cost of living crisis," Dr Smith said.
"Whether that's paying back a mortgage or buy now pay later loans that you can't repay or if you've got problems with insurance, for example, it's been a terrific opportunity for us to just listen and to assist people face to face in the community with some of those cost of living issues."
