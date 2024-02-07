Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

'Life changing': Tens of thousands in debt wiped for struggling locals

AH
By Allison Hore
February 8 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tens of thousands of dollars in debt has been wiped clean for locals struggling with the cost of living.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.