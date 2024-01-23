Bondi in the bush: These outback towns could get their own beach

Could Gilgandra be the new Gold Coast? Can Coonamble and Coonabarabran become better known for their beaches than Coogee?
Sure, it's unlikely, but an ambitious proposal to boost tourism by three country councils could see a touch of Bondi brought to the bush.
The 'Real Country: Destination Strategic Plan' was created by the Gilgandra, Coonamble and Warrumbungle shire councils to outline a plan to turn the region into a leading destination for travellers seeking "authentic" country experiences.
The plan would see spaces along the banks of the Castlereagh river transformed into thriving visitor precincts.
"Currently, our local economies are solely reliant on the agricultural industry. These agricultural pursuits are prone to more extreme weather events on what seems to be a more frequent cycle," Coonamble Shire Council mayor Tim Horan said.
"With local economic reliance being placed solely on an industry whose prosperity fluctuates seasonally, it is imperative that we build a tourism industry that attracts visitors to our region."
Among the ideas outlined in the plan is a proposal to create a new riverside beach in Gilgandra, adjacent to the existing caravan park on the eastern side of the river.
A new timber boardwalk and viewing platform on the western side of the river would connect the new beach back to the town centre.
Meanwhile, Coonabarabran's waterfront would become a "nature-based adventure park", offering a taste of the attractions that await visitors in the Warrumbungle National Park.
The transformation would include an amphitheatre by the river and interactive public art and play installations.
A safe, dedicated public swimming area could also be constructed in Coonamble in the area adjacent to the Warrena Weir.
The makeover would include a new amenities building, a café or kiosk, a zone for RVs and overnight camping, picnic shelters and barbecue facilities and two floating pontoons to allow swimming and the launching of kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.
While no plans are yet set in stone, early estimates suggest work could cost up to $8.22 million in Gilgandra, up to $10.12 million in the Warrumbungle Shire and up to $28.79 million in Coonamble.
Gilgandra mayor Doug Batten said the collaboration represents a "significant milestone" in the region's development and encouraged locals to have their say.
"It is an opportunity to showcase the potential of our region and focus on enhancing our visitor experience, promoting the Real Country experience, and supporting economic initiatives and local infrastructure projects," he said.
"We value your perspective and input is vital in ensuring that our plans reflect the aspirations of our residents."
The community is invited to view the full strategic plan and leave feedback on the proposals at visitrealcountry.com.au.
