Rhinos want a colts side for the good of the game in Dubbo and wider region

Rhinos Rugby Club president Doug Sandry is adamant Dubbo can sustain two colts teams.
The Rhinos are pushing to form a team in the colts competition - which is moving from under 18s to under 19s in 2023 - after failing to have the numbers the past two seasons.
The Dubbo Kangaroos club has had great success in colts in recent years with strong player numbers helping achieve back-to-back premiership wins in 2022 and 2023.
"The town is big enough. Dubbo is a big enough place to have not only two successful rugby clubs but to have two clubs with first grade, second grade and colts and even women's.
"We'd love to get a group of women back together and start playing women's rugby again. We don't see that happening in the foreseeable future, but you just never know.
"But Dubbo is big enough. It's just about someone putting their hand up and going 'you know what, I'm gonna go and have a run for the Rhinos' and to just do it."
Colts is the main aim for the Rhinos heading into 2024 and the club will host an information night for any interested players on Thursday, January 11 at the Westside Hotel.
While forming colts would be a win for the Rhinos club and help boost pathways and sustainability, Sandry is also looking at what's best for the game.
The Central West Rugby Union colts competition moving to under 19s means more players are likely to be involved and, therefore, some fringe or younger footballers could miss out at various clubs.
"It's going to leave young fellas without a game," Sandry said.
"We're just offering everyone in that age group an opportunity to come and play some rugby and enjoy the culture that we've got at the club.
"They can come for the camaraderie, fun, friendships and just play some really good footy and get a game each week. That's the big thing.
"We're offering guys a game each week. Not just five minutes, we're offering 35, 40 or 70 minutes of footy each week."
Sandry feels it is an exciting time for the Rhinos and the youth within the club is a big reason for that.
Prior to taking on the club presidency for this year, Sandry was the first grade coach and gave a host of younger players a chance in the New Holland Cup. Loni Langi, a former Rhinos colts player, captained the first grade side in 2023.
"In first grade there's some guys we're losing and some we're gaining so at that level we're looking alright, so it's the colts level we want to focus on," Sandry said.
"This information night on Thursday night is purely about giving them information about what we can offer as a club, and there's some special things that we can offer."
Something enticing the Rhinos can show is growing link with rugby in Canberra and the ACT Brumbies.
Last year, Rhinos young guns and Central West colts representatives Nick Barton, Lachlan O'Malley and Gideon Loga all moved to the capital and linked up with club side Gungahlin.
"They're now pushing for first grade spots in there and that then gives them further opportunities onto the Brumbies program," Sandry said.
"It's a really exciting opportunity."
There was "about half-a-dozen" interested players when the Rhinos began pushing for colts but 20-25 would be needed to ensure a healthy squad for the 2024 season.
It's hoped the information night can attract a number of new faces.
"We're just hoping a couple of blokes will come along and go 'this is really good' and they might drag a few mates and some drag a few more mates and that's what we're after," Sandry said.
"If blokes want to come and play together, we'd love mates to come and play together for us. We'd love to have them."
The session runs from 6.30pm on Thursday at the Westside Hotel. Anyone interested but unavailable to make the night can contact Sandry on 0419 419 667.
