Western captain leads from the front as Bush Breakers make blistering start

The NSW Bush Breakers have kick-started their Australian Country Cricket Championships campaign with a bang, claiming back-to-back victories on the first day of the women's tournament on Thursday.
Sending a message to the five other competing teams, NSW scored a massive 113-run victory over Western Australia in their opening match at Wickham's Passmore Oval before beating Victoria in a rain-affected match at the same venue later in the day.
In the earlier game, top performances from Orange product and NSW captain Kira Churchland and Dharmani Chauhan set-up a dominant win.
Batting first, the Bush Breakers blasted a tournament-high score of 2-193 from their 20 overs.
Chauhan made 78 not out and former WBBL player Jodie Hicks made 59 before Churchland finished things off by whacking 31 not out from 21 balls.
With the ball, NSW bowled Western Australia out for 80 with one delivery remaining.
Churchland also contributed with the ball, taking 2-17, while Emma-Jayne Howe (2-10), Ally McGrath (2-12) and Claire Murray (2-18) also impressed.
"We come out of the blocks flying," NSW coach Tommy Anderson said.
"Some really good batting on a good wicket ... we were happy with that, and then we bowled quite well against them. They're a little bit younger than us and we were always in control."
The Duckworth-Lewis system came into play against Victoria. Rain began to fall over Newcastle about 4pm.
But after NSW finished 9-90, they managed to bowl Victoria out for 67 in the 18th over. McGrath (2-17) and Howe (2-15) again led the way with the ball. Kelly Rowlings took 2-2 from just 1.2 overs late in the innings.
"They're probably the benchmark of how to play tough, tournament cricket," Anderson said of Victoria.
Dubbo's Aimee Longhurst, the youngest in the squad at 18, didn't play a role with bat or ball but has been overcoming a recent broken finger.
The Bush Breakers are chasing a maiden country championships title and aiming to go one better than last year's second-place finish.
They face the undefeated Queensland first-up on Friday at Charlestown Oval from 10am before a 2.15pm clash with ACT.
Queensland (2-93) cruised to victory at Merewether's Townson Oval in their opener, chasing down the ACT's total of 6-92 in just 12 overs. Queensland (3-83) then accounted for Western Australia (8-82) in their second game.
In the other games played Thursday, Victoria (5-109) claimed a last-over win over South Australia (6-108) at Learmonth Park in Hamilton South. South Australia then suffered a second loss at the same venue when their total of 50 was run down by ACT (2-51) from just 13.4 overs.
