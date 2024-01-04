Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Western captain leads from the front as Bush Breakers make blistering start

MM
By Max McKinney
January 4 2024 - 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Bush Breakers have kick-started their Australian Country Cricket Championships campaign with a bang, claiming back-to-back victories on the first day of the women's tournament on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.