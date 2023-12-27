New rehab program providing 'vital' services until permanent facility is built

A new program is providing "vital rehabilitation services" in Dubbo until a permanent facility is established.
Lives Lived Well and the Western NSW Local Health District have established a non-residential rehabilitation program in Dubbo for those who need help with drug or alcohol dependency.
The program will run on weekdays in three-week cycles, as well as providing before and after care.
Lives Lived Well clinical services manager Lindsay McMahon said the program's capacity may vary, but the goal was to accommodate "as many people as possible" on their journey to recovery.
Mr McMahon said the rehabilitation program in Dubbo addressed a long-identified need within the community.
He said there was a "growing demand for comprehensive rehabilitation services" here.
"The Dubbo Day Program allows clients to balance work and family responsibilities while learning new strategies to reduce their dependence on alcohol or drugs," he said.
"Our alcohol and drug support includes group therapy sessions, counselling, practical tools, referrals and ongoing access to community support."
The day program has been established as a stop gap until the permanent rehabilitation facility is established.
Helen McFarlane - WNSWLHD acting executive director of mental health, drug and alcohol - said the day program would provide intensive therapy and treatment to help people transition back into their life safely.
"Overcoming problematic substance use is an incredibly difficult, stressful thing to do and ensuring people in our communities have access to specialised support, both initially and for the long-term, is one of our highest priorities," she said.
"The Dubbo Residential Rehabilitation Centre will be a critical service but it will take time to develop and build, so expanding people's pathways to treatment and recovery is vital between now and then."
There is no set timeline for the Dubbo Residential Rehabilitation Centre to be established. WNSWLHD has named a site at Spears Drive for the preferred location for the facility.
Mr McMahon said the rehabilitation program would have a positive impact on the whole community.
"By providing accessible and tailored support for substance use issues, it aims to enhance overall wellbeing, strengthen community ties, and contribute to a healthier and more resilient Dubbo," he said.
For member of the upper house and former Dubbo mayor Stephen Lawrence, the push for a rehab centre started in 2010. It came after Magistrate Andrew Eckhold made comments about how he was being forced to keep people in custody because there wasn't a drug court and rehabilitation centre.
The need was highlighted when he joined the Aboriginal Legal Service.
"In that job, you meet hundreds of people, you meet their families, and I grew quite quickly to understand on a human level, the damage that is being caused by not having [a drug court and rehab] here," he told the Daily Liberal in 2020.
"You wouldn't be human if you weren't moved by that."
GP referrals for the non-residential rehabilitation program are accepted but people don't need one.
Those aged over 18 who have a problem alcohol or drugs can simply call Lives Lived Well on 1300 727 957 or fill in the referral form at www.liveslivedwell.org.au.
