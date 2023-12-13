Carney gunning to have 'fair dinkum' year after disrupted debut season

Justin Carney's debut season with the Albury Thunder didn't exactly go to plan.
There was plenty of excitement around the Thunder when the former NRL and Super League player signed as captain-coach after a successful stint back home in Group 11 with the Nyngan Tigers.
What followed was a year of drama and disappointment.
The former Canberra Raider missed half the season through suspension stemming from an ugly brawl in round one of the season.
After making a return to playing, Carney also struggled with a number of injury concerns.
His side ultimately finished fifth and was knocked out by Young in the opening week of the finals.
But, with preparations now starting for the 2024 season, Thunder club president Herb Stratton confirmed Carney is fired up for the new campaign.
"The coach wants to have a fair dinkum year, which I think is a big bonus," Stratton said.
"He's lost quite a few kilos and doing a bit extra so that's a help."
Albury are hoping consistency will be a big boost for them.
While the Thunder are still on the lookout for some new players, little turnover is expected from their squad in 2024.
It's a big change to their build up to this season, where they finished in fifth position.
At this stage Sam Collins is the only confirmed departure.
The firebrand is moving to Adelaide and will leave a hole in Albury's forward pack.
"I think we will be pretty strong," Stratton said.
"As we said it was a rebuilding year and now we want to go a bit further.
"We're talking to a few blokes."
