Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Carney gunning to have 'fair dinkum' year after disrupted debut season

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Justin Carney's debut season with the Albury Thunder didn't exactly go to plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.