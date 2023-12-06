Age and experience no barrier for the newest national champions

Just three fights into his amateur boxing career, Dubbo's Ollie Reynen is an Australian Champion.
The 14-year-old recently returned home from Tasmania where he fought at the Australian Amateur Boxing League Titles in Hobart.
Representing NSW, Reynen took out the 67kg division to take home the national title in what was just his third fight.
"I only started training in February and I've just been doing it ever since," he said.
With less than a year of boxing experience under his belt, the Dubbo College South Campus student is learning on the fly.
Training out of Fighting Arts Dubbo, the softly-spoken Reynen doesn't seem like the type of person who would throw a lethal right hook in your direction.
Even the young man himself isn't sure how he has come so far in such a short amount of time.
"I don't really know, it's pretty cool though," he said.
"It doesn't really feel real."
It wasn't the highly popular gym's only success of the event either.
Australian Boxing Champion (ABC) Ericka Keizer also entered the ring for NSW, winning both the 48kg and 52kg gold medals.
Keizer continues to rise through the ranks and reflects fondly on the experience in Hobart, a new location for her.
"It is hard going down there not knowing what you are doing until the night," she said.
"There were times when I didn't know I was fighting until the night."
Keizer is in a unique situation where she has beaten everyone in her weight division already and must step in weight to keep fighting, something which isn't easy to do while still in her teens.
"It's hard to get people in my weight," she said.
"To go to Tasmania all together was a different experience because I've never been there before and to fight over there was a really good experience.
"It was pretty different, we kind of went down there thinking I was going to fight a lot but it was only a couple of fights."
Both national champions will be in action on December 16 at the Amaroo Hotel when Fighting Arts hosts their next big event.
Keizer is looking at setting up an exhibition fight to keep active while trainer Chris Hallford confirmed Reynen will be in the ring.
"I reckon it is all about experience," Reynen said.
"It's something I want to keep doing."
Tickets for the event on December 16 are available via 123Tix.
