The boxing world is now at Ericka Keizer's feet after she became Dubbo's newest Australian title holder.
Fighting at Pittsworth on the weekend, Keizer held her nerve to take out the Australian Boxing Council (ABC) Australian Title @ 48kgs, defeating her opponent Lekaysha Woodbridge via split decision.
Trained by Chris Hallford and fighting out of the Fighting Arts Dubbo gym, Keizer admitted she wasn't expecting to be carrying an Australian title belt this early on in her career.
"It's definitely a big thing, I never thought I'd be here, especially at 15," she said.
"I'm just very thankful for all the people who have supported me and Chris (Hallford)."
Pittsworth just so happened to be her opponents' hometown as well and Keizer said she had to deal with the majority of the crowd cheering against her.
"It was a bit different, it was in place pretty similar to Dubbo," she said.
"But the hometown support was crazy, she is from there and I don't think anyone expected me to come there and take the belt."
Still an amateur, Keizer won't be able to turn professional until she is at least 18 years old should it be her goal.
Remarkably, the Australian title holder is still in the early years of boxing and felt immediately at home when signing up at the Fighting Arts gym.
"I've been boxing for about two or three years, ever since they opened here," she said.
"I've been training and waiting to turn 14. I came in here and wanted to give it a go.
"I fell in love with it, this place is like my second home.
"I have a gym family, they are all very supportive and help me out all the time."
READ ALSO:
Having only been fighting for just under three years, Keizer still has a lot more room left for improvement and would love to turn pro one day.
With a rapid rise to the top easily the highlight of her young career, Keizer confessed she didn't think something like her title win was going happen until she was a lot older.
"Definitely not, I thought I was going to get in there but I didn't think any belts would come until I got further down the track," she said.
Keeping active is Keizer's main goal moving forward over the next few years with a couple of title defence talks already happening.
However, for now, the rising star is hoping she can fight at home in front of her friends and family.
"There are going to be a lot more opportunities for me now," she said.
"A lot more people are going to want to fight me.
"If someone wants to fight me it could be in Dubbo so it would be great to fight in front of a better home crowd."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.