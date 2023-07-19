Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's Ericka Keizer is now an Australian Boxing Council title holder

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
July 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's Ericka Keizer is the new ABC Australian Title Holder after defeating Lekaysha Woodbridge last weekend. Picture by Tom Barber
Dubbo's Ericka Keizer is the new ABC Australian Title Holder after defeating Lekaysha Woodbridge last weekend. Picture by Tom Barber

The boxing world is now at Ericka Keizer's feet after she became Dubbo's newest Australian title holder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.