Dubbo Cycle Club has had yet another successful weekend of cycling with its riders at the Dooleys Junior Tour of Sydney.
The two-day tour is event number five of six for junior cyclists that brings in riders from across NSW, VIC and ACT.
The opening stage had the riders contest a 4km Individual time trial against the clock that saw the Dubbo boys off to a solid start finishing with Sid Pickering fifth and Cooper Farr in sixth place.
Stage two was a 16km Road Race saw Farr taking out the bunch sprint to finish 13 seconds behind the solo breakaway winner Jett Stokes from Randwick who is proving to be a fantastic young junior and formidable opponent throughout the series.
Pickering managed sixth place and finished on the same time as Farr and the other eight riders in the leading bunch.
Stage three had both the Dubbo Riders Pickering and Farr positioned well in the bunch.
Both riders managed to pick up valuable time bonuses in the mid race sprint prime with Pickering nudging out Farr to take a three second bonus while the latter took two.
READ ALSO:
This sprint proved a decisive point in the race with Farr and Stokes (Randwick Botany) continuing on after the sprint to establish a two-man breakaway with the bunch hot on their heels Farr and Stokes increased their lead over the chasing pack.
With the finish line in site Farr set himself up perfectly to take out the final stage with Pickering coming home in 4th place just over 30 seconds behind Farr and Stokes.
In the final GC (General Classification) after the three stages Farr had done enough to secure second place overall behind tour winner Stokes (Randwick) with Lidcombe Auburn rider Lucas Strbik in third.
Pickering also performed well by finishing in sixth place overall in very fierce field of riders and just 20 seconds from a step on the podium.
Both Farr and Pickering have been performing consistently well throughout the season and the results have shown their dedication.
Both Farr and Pickering are currently sitting in the top five for the entire season long series of tours.
All eyes now will be on the final event of the 2023 NSW/ACT Northwave Junior Series which is the Port Macquarie Percival Property Group Junior Tour: August 5-6.
We continue to wish the riders the very best in their racing and training.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.