What every Peter McDonald Premiership club is asking for this Christmas

As well as the Christmas excitement, the silly season is also in full swing for footy fans.
We're getting in on the action by combining those two and looking at what each Peter McDonald Premiership club would like to find under the tree this year.
What do you get the person who already has everything? CYMS won the title this year, they're set to keep the majority of their star players, and they've already signed former QLD Cup gun Jack Quinn.
How about a donation? 'This Christmas, we've made a signing for every other club in your name'. That could be nice.
That, or a new clipboard for coach Shawn Townsend. The one this year copped a little during moments of frustration.
You've heard of elf on the shelf, how about Jack at the back? The best thing for Mudgee would be former NRL player Jack Littlejohn committing to another season at fullback in the red and white.
Clay Priest is already locked in as player-coach but Littlejohn is being given all the time he needs before deciding his 2024 plans.
The bigger the present, the better. That's the feeling come out of Parkes at the moment.
Their forward stocks have been ravaged with stars Jack Buchanan, Will Wardle and Takitau Mapapalangi headlining those who have left the club so they need some big bodies to arrive. Presents that dwarf the Christmas tree, please.
Extra batteries to keep them going 80 minutes each week would be great, too.
Things have been pretty quiet at Hawks so far this off-season. Coach and NRL premiership winner Shane Rodney runs a tight ship but has been getting his side that little better each season.
What has felt like it's missing is that one star player who provides the X-factor and can break things open in those pressure situations. So why can't Rodney use some connections from his time at Penrith and ask Jarome Luai to consider another option outside of the Panthers and Wests Tigers. We could see him in blue.
It might be ridiculous but Christmas is the time for miracles.
We're all waiting expectantly for the PMP draw for next year, and Panthers will hope their Christmas wishes are answered and every game of theirs is on a Sunday in 2024.
Why, you ask? Well, that way there would be the best chance of Doug Hewitt lining up at halfback each week. Also a leading trainer-driver in the world of harness racing, Hewitt is regularly competing in Sydney on Saturday nights so this change to the draw would give him time to get back each week.
The Cowboys benefited on and off the field when Blake Ferguson returned home earlier this year. He was, obviously, one of the very best players in the competition while he created a huge amount of interest and got local juniors excited to go to Kennard Park.
Unfortunately, 'Fergo' will be playing in the Newcastle competition in 2024. So, which local junior can we get back instead? Kotoni Staggs seems quite settled at Brisbane and Brent Naden is determined to enjoy a big 2024. But how about Tyrone Peachey? He just won a premiership with Penrith so let's get him back home and tearing it up for the Cowboys.
It's a special, limited edition, Forbes Magpies spine set. And St Pat's have almost completed it.
After landing hooker Hayden Bolam from Forbes a couple of years ago they returned to the Magpies and nabbed fullback Mitch Andrews for the 2024 season. So why not go back again and see what halfback Nick Greenhalgh is up to?
We all know it would be virtually impossible to get the Western half to leave his rebuilding hometown club but when you can complete the set, you've got to try.
Does Santa control the weather? You never know, he is capable of a lot. If he does, could he please drop the temperatures in January and February a little for the Tigers' sake? Captain-coach and personal trainer James Tuitahi will launch into what is expected to be an intense program early in the New Year and temperatures are expected to be around that 40 degree mark for a lot of it.
Maybe some ice vests, please.
Raiders fans must be out singing the famous carol 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' at the moment. They just want Alex Ronayne back.
With a loaded work schedule that requires plenty of travel, and a young family, the former captain-coach is yet to commit to the 2024 season. A return to Dubbo CYMS has also been rumoured but getting one of their favourite sons back in blue is all those at Macquarie want this festive period.
Christmas came early for the Magpies when the premiership-winning coach and player combination of Cameron Greenhalgh and Jake Grace returned.
The rest of the wishlist for Forbes is pretty simple. Continue the trend. Magpies won premierships in 2016 and 2018, then there was no play in 2020 due to COVID, then they won again in 2022. If that continues, 2024 should be another memorable one.
It's often seen as a poor move to just give cash to someone at Christmas. As an enraged Elaine famously said to Jerry on Seinfeld, "Who are you, my uncle?", when he offered $182 as his gift.
But how those at Tony Luchetti Sportsground would love a big backer to come in and help them secure those few big names they really need to complement an exciting batch of youngsters at the club. Anyone feeling charitable?
CYMS fans are a bit like Dudley Dursley on his birthday in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. If you need a refresher:
Dudley: 36 (presents)! But last year, last year I had 37!
Uncle Vernon: Yes, yes, but some of them are quite a bit bigger than last year.
Dudley: I don't care how big they are.
CYMS has already enjoyed the best off-season of any club. Daniel Mortimer, Dylan Kelly, Jack Buchanan. Huge names have been locked in but the fans of green and gold want more. They need it too after a terrible 2023 season. Maybe a fullback or hooker next? As long as it works out better than Dudley's trip to the zoo.
