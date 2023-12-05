Daily Liberal
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Sandry steps aside as head coach to take on a new role for the Rhinos

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
December 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dubbo Rhinos will have a new first grade head coach in 2024 after it was confirmed Doug Sandry will step into a new role within the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.