Sandry steps aside as head coach to take on a new role for the Rhinos

The Dubbo Rhinos will have a new first grade head coach in 2024 after it was confirmed Doug Sandry will step into a new role within the club.
Having coached the Rhinos' first grade side from 2020 onwards, Sandry has been named club president for 2024 taking over from Brett Austin.
His new appointment as head of the club means he will not take a step back but more to the side of the coaching duties next year with Graham Conn to coach the Rhinos in the 2024 New Holland Cup.
While he might not be organising gameplans or picking teams every week like he used to, Sandry will still be around the squad acting as an assistant to Conn.
"Conny has stepped into the role for next season which is great," he said.
"I have taken a bit of a sideways step into the presidency role, so I'll be backing him up as an assistant (coach). He (Conn) has some great ideas and he is already planning on pre-season which is almost ready to go.
"We are looking at getting back into things on around January 9 and we are locking in trials already."
The Rhinos finished third in 2023 eventually going down to Parkes in the preliminary final for a second consecutive year.
It won't be too much of a change for the Rhinos' playing group in the new season as Conn has been an assistant to Sandry in the past, filling in as head coach at times this year.
"It's pretty much status quo, Conny will just take over the major decisions we make," Sandry said.
"He is an amazing coach, you learn all the time but to learn from him has been terrific for me. He has some great ideas on how fit we need to be and how we need to play.
"Yeah, it will be a bit different but I'm keen to not be making the calls.
"I'm at the point now that I'm happy to sit back and just enjoy some rugby."
Parkes went on to win the 2023 New Holland Cup competition, downing Mudgee in the final for a third consecutive premiership.
Apart from the grand final sides, Narromine took massive steps in the right direction this year while CSU Bathurst has the chance to recruit new students early in 2024.
While it is still way too early to predict a premiership winner, Sandry said there is no reason why any of the five sides couldn't win it all.
"It is the closest competition in Central West Rugby," he said.
"Parkes have been the champions for a few years now but Mudgee have hosted the last three grand finals.
"Narromine keep improving and if CSU get another batch of good young blokes then you never know what can happen there."
