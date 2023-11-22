Daily Liberal
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

What the 2024 Koori Knockout means to two of Wellington's biggest stars

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WIRADJURI country will host the Koori Knockout for the first time since 2018 and two Wellington boys are both looking forward to playing on their country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.