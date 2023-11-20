The hip pocket will be one of the key areas for discussion at the November ordinary council meeting on Thursday.
The proposed rate rise and council's update to the budget will affect all the residents of the Dubbo local government area in one way or another.
Plus there are some big development plans to accommodate the future growth of the city.
Here are the three items worth paying attention to at the meeting.
In order to put the council in a better financial position, AEC has recommended the council increase its rates by 10 per cent each year for the next four years.
At the committee meetings, the councillors voted to delay a potential rate rise above the special variation until the 2025/26 financial year.
The councillors were leaning towards delaying the rate rise so they had time to adequately inform the public about the decision.
However, the final call will be made at the November ordinary meeting on Thursday night.
This will be the first time the current budget has been reviewed since it was adopted.
According to the council papers, the council is now projected to finish the year with a net operating deficit of $3.29 million. Capital expenditure for the financial year has been adjusted to $93.3 million. It's a $210,000 reduction in what was initially expected.
But it's not all bad news.
There are also some wins where the council has made more money than initially expected.
It includes an additional $1.06 million in income from supplementary levies from rates, water and sewer access charges and waste annual charges, compared to what was previously expected.
There's also an additional $5 million thanks to a NSW government natural disaster grant.
The north-west urban release area is expected to be home to up to 5500 new homes in the future.
The council has already developed its master plan, but this step is to endorse the planning proposal - information from a consultant that helps outline what needs to be rezoned, the minimum lot sizes, what land needs to be reserved for future infrastructure etc.
The north-west precinct is spread across almost 375 hectares, about two kilometres from the central business district.
At the September council meeting concerns were raised by nearby residents about a walkway between Chifley Drive, Thompson Street to the Serisier Bridge, and the Dubbo central business district.
There was a worry it would lead to anti-social behaviour.
If the planning proposal is adopted by the councillors, it will then be submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for its tick of approval, and then it will go on public exhibition.
