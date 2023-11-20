Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Lithgow Workies Wolves announce 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership coaches

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 20 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Morris is first grade coach for 2024 (picture by Reidun Berntsen) and Hanna Healey is women's league coach for 2024 (picture by Eric Mahony).
Peter Morris is first grade coach for 2024 (picture by Reidun Berntsen) and Hanna Healey is women's league coach for 2024 (picture by Eric Mahony).

It may be off-season, but the Workies Wolves are already looking towards their 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership, with the first announcements of coaches made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.