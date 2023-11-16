An important warning has been issued to Dubbo residents after a significant number of sewer blockages.
Dubbo Regional Council has attended 237 sewer blockages this year, said manager operations water and supply sewerage Bec Eade.
"I'd like to remind residents that only the three Ps should be going into the toilet system: pee, poo and toilet paper. Flushing anything else has the capacity to block the internal drainage pipes and council sewer mains, which will result in significant costs to either the resident or council," Ms Eade said.
"We obviously want to avoid both of these scenarios."
Wet wipes, tissues, paper towels, napkins, cotton buds and sanitary products cannot be flushed down toilet systems and must be disposed in a rubbish bin.
Unlike toilet paper, they're not designed to break down in water, causing significant blockages and expensive home plumbing issues.
Ms Eade said there was information on the council's website which clearly defined everyone's responsibilities and tips for ensuring the continual efficient operation of the sewerage system.
