Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo residents warned about what is flushed down the toilet

By Staff Reporters
November 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An important warning has been issued to Dubbo residents after a significant number of sewer blockages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.