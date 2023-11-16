Properties affected as out of control fire burns in Walgett area

UPDATE 4PM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16
The Hudson fire has been upgraded to Watch and Act status and Glengarry residents have been urged to prepare now, as fire activity increases on the north west edge of the Glengarry community.
EARLIER
Properties have been impacted at Grawin and people in the area are urged to stay alert as the biggest fire in the state burns towards nearby Glengary in the state's central west on Thursday, November 16.
Residents in Glengarry and Grawin near Walgett are asked to monitor conditions as fire crews are yet to control the blaze - and conditions look set to worsen.
Inspector Ben Shepherd of NSW RFS said the fire crews were working on containment at Glengarry and Grawin on Thursday, November 16.
"We are expecting conditions once again, this afternoon to deteriorate, but we continue to hold the fire, mostly on the eastern edge of that," Inspector Shepherd told the Daily Liberal.
"We are using heavy plants and large air tankers today to try and halt the spread of that fire.
"But like we saw yesterday, we are expecting that fire to pick up in activity across the course of the afternoon.
"As far as yesterday was concerned, we also have got building impact assessment teams now working in the village itself, of Glengarry, and they'll be doing an assessment of what sort of losses we saw under yesterday's activity."
The fire, which NSW RFS is calling the Hudson fire, is burning 70 kilometres north-west of Walgett and 50 kilometres south-west of Lightning Ridge.
Fire crews worked overnight Wednesday, November 15 to control it and were still working on the morning of Thursday, November 16.
NSW RFS advises residents in the areas of Glengarry and Grawin should stay alert and monitor their surroundings.
"If you stayed to defend your property monitor both inside and outside for small fires and burning embers. Be careful outdoors after the fire has passed as trees can be unstable and fall," NSW RFS states.
Residents in Glengarry were told on the evening of Wednesday, November 15 it was too late to leave.
Fire activity decreased across the fireground during the evening and some light rain fell across parts of the fireground overnight.
South westerly winds and high temperatures are forecast for Thursday, November 16, which may push the fire towards the area of Grawin.
There are reports of properties being impacted in the Glengarry area and Building Impact Assessment Teams will be in the area from Thursday to assess loss and damage.
Firefighters, heavy plant and waterbombing aircraft will be working across the fireground on Thursday in an effort to contain the fire.
