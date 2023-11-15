Disease detection and diagnosis capacity at Dubbo hospital will soon get a massive boost.
Construction work is now underway on a new and improved pathology laboratory at the Dubbo Health Service.
NSW health minister Ryan Park said the start of construction of the new pathology lab is an "exciting milestone" which brings "new and enhanced healthcare services and facilities for the Dubbo community" closer to fruition.
"The construction will make room for a larger, more modern pathology department to meet the growing health needs of the Dubbo community," Mr Park said.
"It will also provide pathology staff with fit-for-purpose facilities, including modern, automated testing platforms that will keep pace with the clinical growth of the region, in particular the recent development of a Regional Cancer Centre."
Pathology is a tool for detecting, treating and monitoring disease, with many clinical decisions and most cancer diagnosis starting with a pathology investigation
Upper house member and Labor spokesperson for the Dubbo electorate Stephen Lawrence said the new pathology laboratory will play "a vital role" in supporting the healthcare needs of the growing community.
"Pathology is an incredibly important aspect of all healthcare delivery and this expanded laboratory is a very welcome addition to Dubbo," Mr Lawrence said.
"As former Mayor of Dubbo, I know how much this expanded laboratory means to the community and the impact it will have on ensuring timely care delivery."
The new pathology lab has also been selected for a pilot project to install sensor taps to conserve water and support energy efficiency. Laboratory manager Monique Mintern said the sustainability pilot project will be a welcome addition to the new laboratory.
"The sustainability of sensor taps is significant," Ms Mintern said.
"They create a hygienic and safe environment, reducing the chances of cross-contamination in the laboratory while also conserving water.
"Our local community here in Dubbo has lived through many years of drought and we appreciate how precious our local water supply is."
The $6 million project is being constructed by North Construction and Building who will also work alongside NSW Public Works to refurbish the former ambulatory care section of the hospital which will house the lab.
"North has a long history of not only delivering essential medical facilities for NSW Health but also working collaboratively with NSW Public Works to bring these, and other, projects to fruition throughout regional NSW," Mr Cook said.
"Our local team of experts is looking forward to completing these much-needed upgrades for the staff, patients and broader community."
Construction work is due to be completed in late 2024. The existing pathology laboratory will continue to operate while the new laboratory is built.
