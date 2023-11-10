The final round of the Western Women's Rugby League season has arrived and there's still plenty to play for.
As things stand, the Wiradjuri Goannas are on track to play finals in each of the five grades but things could change in a big way this weekend.
The Goannas will head to Grenfell to take on Woodbridge on Saturday and here's how things stand in each grade as well as a look at how the sides might fare should they play finals.
Things were looking rosy early in the season but back-to-back losses has resulted in the Goannas slipping to third and out of the race for the minor premiership.
The Goannas are two points off the top two of Panorama Platypi and the Orange Vipers but the former will move clear due to the bye this weekend while the Vipers take on fifth-placed Mudgee.
The Goannas could miss finals should they suffer a heavy loss at Grenfell and Mudgee win well, but I wouldn't be getting too worried about that.
The side was short of troops last week in its loss to Mudgee - admittedly so were the Dragons - but the lineup named this weekend looks far stronger and a win at Grenfell would be a perfect boost before finals.
There's been some inconsistency at times but the Goannas have shown when at their best they can match anyone.
A must-win game for Kaitlyn Mason's side on Saturday. It's a straight shootout with the winner at Grenfell to play finals, while the loser will miss out.
The under 18s side has been patchy all season and Mason has struggled to name the same lineup each week, but she'll be desperate for things to click against Woodbridge.
The Goannas previously pushed the currently undefeated Lachlan the whole way so they've got the quality. A lot on Saturday will rest on the shoulders of creative sparks Saxbii Shaw and Breighel Thuell as well as powerhouse props Maggie Scott and Mahailee Gordon.
The Goannas' best team this season. Undefeated at the top of the ladder with 218 points scored and just 46 against.
Unfortunately for the Goannas, the Orange Vipers under 16s are also very handy and remain in the minor premiership race heading into the final round.
The Goannas will start favourites on Saturday as Woodbridge has won just once but coach Amy Townsend won't be taking things lightly ahead of finals.
Watch for hooker and captain Zakiah Jenkins - with 10 tries to her names this season - to run things again on Saturday.
Another team top of the table.
The 14s haven't been quite as good as the under 16s but it's still been hugely impressive and there's been just the one loss so far.
The trip to Grenfell will be a tricky one as Woodbridge knows only a win could have them a chance of playing finals this year.
The Goannas are currently in a share of top spot with Panorama and given the Platypi have the bye this weekend, only a win will keep Troy Brien's side top of the pops.
Maddison Higgins leads the under 14s with 11 tries this season and she'll be a threat in the back-row again.
Currently third on the ladder, the Goannas can't rise any higher on Saturday given the quality of top two Orange and Panorama.
However, a loss to Woodbridge could mean missing out on finals altogether.
Woodbridge is yet to win this season but will be fired up at home for the final time this year, while Lachlan and Mudgee remain firmly in the finals battle.
The easiest thing for the Goannas to do in the final round is just win and then prepare for revenge on the top two after losing heavily in each of the regular season matches.
