Three youths have been charged with property and driving offences in state's central west.
Shortly before 11pm on November 5, police were patrolling Dubbo CBD when they attempted to stop a Skoda sedan at the intersection of Erskine and Fitzroy Street, Dubbo, for the purpose of a random breath test.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated and was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. Inquiries revealed the car was allegedly stolen earlier that evening from Macquarie Street.
The Skoda allegedly drove at police several times when it was sighted throughout Dubbo.
Between 12.20am and 2am on November 6, police received reports of a fail to pay at a service station on Hampden Street, and a break in at a business in Bultje Street and Douglas Mawson Drive.
A set of keys and a Toyota ute was allegedly stolen and driven through the front gates of the business on Douglas Mawson Drive.
The ute was located a short time later on Railway Lane, and the Skoda was located on Crum Street about 7.30am. Both cars were seized for forensic examination.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District commenced an investigation into the incidents, which they believed are linked.
Following inquiries, about 10am on November 6, investigators attended a home in Dubbo and arrested two boys - aged 15 and 11 - and a 15-year-old girl.
Police will allege that during the arrest, the 15-year-old girl assaulted police several times.
The older boy was charged with dishonestly obtain property by deception, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, larceny, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The other boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and larceny.
The girl was charged with three counts of assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, and assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm.
The boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on November 7.
The girl appeared at a children's court on November 6, where she was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on December 18.
Inquiries are continuing.
