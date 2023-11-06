The Dubbo Regional Council committee meetings will be held on Thursday, November 9.
There are some important items on the agenda for the corporate services committee, the culture and community committee, and the infrastructure, planning and environment committee but here are the four major topics that could impact you.
This is the report from AEC Group, which was hired by Dubbo Regional Council to look into the finances.
In order to put the council in a better financial position, AEC has recommended the council increase its rates by 10 per cent each year for the next four years.
When the review was announced, mayor Mathew Dickerson said an independent report with clear data and recommendations would be critical in decision making in the future.
"These challenges have arisen for a number of reasons including increased demand on services, cost shifting and ageing infrastructure. I anticipate there will be a range of recommendations on how these challenges can be addressed," he said.
If the councillors agree to follow the advice from AEC, a request will have to be sent to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for the rates to be increased above the statewide recommended limit.
Electric bikes, or e-bikes, have a motor that can be used when you're riding to give you an extra boost. It's powered thanks to a rechargable battery.
In November 2022, the council dropped out of the e-scooter trial, however it was decided more information was needed about e-bikes and their potential for Dubbo.
The council has looked into the possibility of implementing an e-bike hire service.
However, at this stage it's recommended the council does not introduce an e-bike hire service in Dubbo.
Transport for NSW wants to partner with the council to name the New Dubbo Bridge, or the River Street Bridge as its commonly known.
TfNSW has offered to undertake the community consultation and collate the naming suggestions before submitting them to the council to make the final decision - as long as it meets with the TfNSW guidelines.
There are five considerations Transport for NSW makes when considering the name of a bridge, including that it should be supported by the community and the Aboriginal population, if the name is an Aboriginal name.
The council will decide if it should continue its agreement with Cricket NSW to secure the State Challenge for another three years.
The proposal is for the State Challenge to be here in 2024, 2025, 2026 in return for hosting fees of $6000, $7000 and $8000 respectively.
The State Challenge, which has been held in Dubbo for the past eight years, brings an expected $537,000 to the Dubbo economy each year.
The council said it would also help support the growth and development of cricket in the region.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.