She may be the co-founder of a luxury business, but there are still times Georgie Cavanagh finds herself working from a tractor.
Ms Cavanagh and Carlotta Casals are the founders of Carlotta and Gee, a luxury French linen company started in 2019.
While Ms Casals splits her time between Spain and Australia, Ms Cavanagh is based in Narromine.
The friends developed their business idea while on a holiday together.
"We went on a really nice holiday to Byron Bay and we slept in a really nice environment and in really nice sheets. When you're on holidays you sleep so well and you're calm and rested. Why shouldn't it be that way when you come back to your normal life?" Ms Cavanagh said.
"Sleeping well in our sheets, should just be like your coffee in the morning - it's all part of a nice routine."
The company started off as a side hustle. Most of the sales were to family and friends, or came from local markets.
At the time, both Ms Cavanagh and Ms Casals were in corporate roles. A few weeks before COVID hit, they quit their jobs to pursue the business full time.
Ms Cavanagh admits it's a move not everyone can do. She said she needed to have full belief in their products and her business partner.
"I think it's exciting, growing your own business from scratch," Ms Cavanagh said.
"It's probably the coolest thing that you can do. There are no rules really, it's up to you. It's up to us how much we do and how far we want to push it.
"You just constantly have to be different and keep moving forward."
Ms Cavanagh said during the COVID period their business grew 365 per cent. And it continues to flourish.
She's recently moved to Narromine to be with her partner Curtis, but said one of the benefits of having a predominately online business was that both founders could work from anywhere.
"I can be sitting in on a tractor helping Curt and because it's an online business, we can still have things moving or I could be talking to my Spanish business partner," Ms Cavanagh said.
She said the Narromine and central west community had already been so supportive of Carlotta and Gee.
Up next for the company is a children's range. The range is expected to be ready in March.
Ms Cavanagh is also expecting a baby.
