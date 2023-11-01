Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Westfund report reveals severe shortage of health services in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
November 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've had trouble getting a booking at a dentist or optometrist, you're not alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.