The region's top RFS brass says several close calls and raging bush fires in the state's north should serve as a serious warning for the Central West.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has been kept busy already responding to incidents that could have turned cataclysmic if it wasn't for a rapid response from the local brigade.
A mower fire in the village of Cumnock on Tuesday evening was briefly out of control, RFS district manager Brett Bowden said, but work from Cabonne RFS saw it quickly contained.
On Monday, during a total fire ban, a 15 hectare fire in Cowra had five tankers respond to a property, after an incinerator fire got out of hand.
"If that had of happened even a few hours later the next major fire would have been in the Central West," Superintendent Bowden said.
A fire raging near Tenterfield in Northern NSW is cause for concern for Central West firies.
Fires don't start by accident. Typically fires start by things men, women and children do. People using tools and equipment.- Superintendent Bowden
"What already seeing the impact of this fire season in the north of the state. Four homes lost overnight, two firefighters in hospital," he said.
"That weather will come to the Central West. "
Superintendent Bowden said a wet 2022 and dry 2023 has provided a lot of fuel for fires around the region.
"These incidents who how dry vegetation is in that part of the world," Superintendent Bowden said.
"Anything west of Orange is quite dry. There's a bit of rain forecasted in the next eight to 10 days, but it's less than 15 mils and that won't have a great impact."
On Wednesday afternoon residents in Cooks Gap in the Mudgee Region were on Watch and Act advice from the RFS.
The fire started on Tuesday afternoon. A nearby explosives factory caused multiple water tankers from the RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW and a Hazmat tanker from Dubbo attend the incident.
"Crews from both Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service, along with numerous aerial firefighting assets worked in a major multi-agency effort to contain the fire and minimise impact on nearby properties, houses and infrastructure," Paul Cavalier from Gulgong Fire and Rescue NSW posted on Tuesday night.
The fire has since been escalated to Watch and Act for nearby residents.
The Rural Fire Service are asking that people put the fire sparking tools down on warm and windy days.
"Total fire ban is not the day to be operating equipment. Use of angle grinders and welders is illegal. I know it affects a lot of businesses but it keeps people safe."
