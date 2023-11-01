Lions and creepy crawlies were outmatched for fear factor when Dubbo zoo hosted its annual Halloween haunt.
October 31, 2023, is the second time the Taronga Western Plains Zoo has hosted Boo at the Zoo, an afternoon filled with spooky fun including a monster mash disco, a kilometre-long trick-or-treat trail and a Halloween costume parade.
Kids from toddlers to teenagers got into the spirit, donning creative costumes including the whole Addams family, Ariel, the Hulk, Pikachu and plenty of zombies, skeletons, witches and vampires.
As well as the Halloween activities, attendees could learn about wildlife through an extinct and endangered animal graveyard, a ring-tailed lemur talk, a spider monkey keeper talk and free access to the reptile room.
Cafe Wild also served up some Halloween-themed treats and drinks for the occasion.
Even the animals enjoyed the celebrations, with the Waterhole meerkat mob and ring-tailed lemurs enjoying spooky Halloween jack-o-lanterns.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.