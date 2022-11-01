Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Families enjoy spooky Halloween event at Dubbo zoo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost a thousand people attended Taronga Western Plains Zoo's first ever Halloween event 'Boo at the Zoo' in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.