Almost a thousand people attended Taronga Western Plains Zoo's first ever Halloween event 'Boo at the Zoo' in Dubbo.
From newborns to teenagers, families arrived in a variety of scary and whimsical costumes in hopes of winning prizes for best costume. Attendees also came prepared in rain boots, ponchos, jackets to shield from the rain.
Despite the weather, event coordinator Jordan Lane said it was a "huge success".
"It's something that we've been trying to get of the ground for a couple of years, but obviously we've had the impacts of Covid... it's the first year that we've actually got to the stage of executing it," Ms Lane said.
The array of activities included a kilometre long trick-or-treat trail brimming with candy, a 'monster mash disco' and games hosted by DJ Luscious, a tour of the reptile exhibit, and two primate talks where kids interacted with keepers.
"We had the spider monkey and the ring-tailed lemur keeper talks... all of the guests and kids there got to ask their special questions and hear responses from our keepers," Ms Lane said.
The event also presented an extinct and endangered graveyard with facts about animals that were extinct or have become critically endangered.
Guests were able to go through sections of the zoo usually closed off to the general public.
"It was a great way to get the kids involved in the zoo after-hours and engage the family in our conservation efforts," Ms Lane said.
The sold out event on Monday afternoon was attended by close to 600 children and 400 adults.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
