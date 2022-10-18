Boo! Zoo animals to join in the Halloween fun at new event

If you made it down to join in the fun at Zoocoustics this past weekend, you'll know what a stellar setting our beautiful site is for events. Who doesn't want to see the primates up to their monkey antics on the islands whilst enjoying a family filled day with every desire catered for? We loved sharing our big backyard so much with locals such as yourself, that we are putting on a Halloween family event for all - Boo at the Zoo!
Start planning your best Halloween costumes and join us for a spooky, fun-filled afternoon on Monday 31 October from 4pm-7pm.There will be activities for the whole family to enjoy including a Trick or Treat trail ready to be explored, the chance to meet some of our locals at our Reptile Exhibit, and a Monster Mash Disco which we fully expect to see embarrassing "old school" dance moves from both parents and children alike.
Kick off your parental shoes for the night and join in the fun as we've got dinner covered with our Zoo Café and Bar, serving some of our favourite dishes, plus Halloween-themed treats and drinks.
Best part? It's only $10 entry fee for participants and free entry for non-participating parents and/or guardians. The ticket price includes a Halloween trick or treat pale,entry to the Trick or Treat Trail and a delicious ice-cream to top it all off.
The kids can walk through a scary Extinct and Endangered Animal Graveyard, catch the 4:45pm Ring-Tailed Lemur Keeper talk and ask the keeper questions, followed by a 5:30pm Best Halloween Costume Parade, filled with prizes and giveaways.
Click here to register to secure you tickets for Boo at the Zoo .
We may not have leaves turning orange and falling to the ground as a traditional American Halloween and fall holiday portrays but we sure do have large, orange-coloured giraffes doing just that! If you haven't seen it online or on the news, we hope you've popped in to see the new additions in real life. Just two weeks ago we had two giraffe calves born into our breeding herd, which is now 13 individuals strong.
Remember we do mates rates for local residents to Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra - it's not every day we have four giraffe calves under four months old!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.