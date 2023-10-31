A 30-year-old man who was caught wearing a balaclava and possessing house breaking weapons has been given jail time.
Jack Cutmore, of Fairview Street, Dubbo, pleaded guilty via Bathurst jail audio visual link to the charges of possess housebreaking implements, carrying cutting weapon upon apprehension and face disguised with intent to commit indictable offence, at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 25.
According to documents tendered to the court, at 2.15am on Sunday, August 27, 2023, police were patrolling Ronald Street in Dubbo due to an increase in property crime in the area.
Police watched as multiple people got out of a sedan that pulled over along Dalton Street.
Cutmore was seen wearing a full-face balaclava and had a flat head screwdriver in his hand, approximately 30 centimetres in length.
Police approached and asked Cutmore to drop the screwdriver and turn around and place his hands on a nearby fence.
He did what the police told him.
The documents stated that due to the time of night, recent property crime in the area and other circumstances, police activated their body worn cameras and Cutmore was searched.
Nothing of interest was found on him.
Cutmore's black Nike shoulder bag was also searched. Inside the bag police found a small screwdriver, a pair of small scissors, a scissor blade and small digital scales.
When asked about why he had these items and why he was wearing a balaclava, Cutmore had no explanation.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said he had "no other option" than to give Cutmore a custodial sentence.
Cutmore was convicted and sentenced to five months in jail.
