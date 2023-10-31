Daily Liberal
Dubbo man pleads guilty to possession of housebreaking implements

Ciara Bastow
November 1 2023 - 6:00am
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
A 30-year-old man who was caught wearing a balaclava and possessing house breaking weapons has been given jail time.

