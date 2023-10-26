Daily Liberal
Campbell Watts wins 2023 Rhino Award for Trainee of the Year

October 26 2023
Working as a violence prevention officer at the Dubbo neighbourhood centre, you never know what a day will bring, and for 19-year-old Campbell Watts, this is what appeals to him about the job.

