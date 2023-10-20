Fuel prices at most petrol stations around Dubbo are above $2 per litre and it doesn't look like it will be dropping anytime soon.
Almost all service stations in town have unleaded fuel for around $2 with the current trends suggesting it could be even more expensive in the future.
NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman believes it could be quite some time before things get better.
"At this point, terminal gate prices have been rising, and we won't see prices under $2 in most regional centres if the current trends continue," she said.
West of the Blue Mountains, you haven't got to go very far to find expensive fuel.
According to the NRMA, fuel prices for the area are all above $2 per litre on average except for unleaded petrol in Bathurst.
Bathurst's average is 188.1 cents per litre while Dubbo (206 cents per litre) and Orange (208.7 cents per litre) are dramatically higher.
Diesel isn't much better for Dubbo, currently, the NRMA is reporting the average price per litre for diesel is 226.1 cents.
Currently, Fuel Check NSW has the cheapest petrol in Dubbo available at the United Petroleum on the corner of Fitzroy and Cobra Streets for 199.5 cents per litre.
The Astron service station on Cobra Street and Mobil on Hawthorn Street also share the same price, diesel is also cheapest at these two stations.
As for what is causing the continuous high prices for fuel, Ms Usman said there are a few factors.
"The average for regular unleaded in Dubbo was last below $2 per litre on August 29 this year (199.8), while there have been significant increases in wholesale prices since July this year, one of the main factors contributing to higher prices is OPEC and other oil producers continued cuts to oil supply," she said.
"Some other factors influencing high prices include a slowing global economy, including weaker growth in China, the general tightness in the global oil market, and The Israeli- Hamas conflict."
