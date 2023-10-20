Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Unleaded fuel in Dubbo is roughly $2 per litre and diesel is more expensive

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 20 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fuel prices at most petrol stations around Dubbo are above $2 per litre and it doesn't look like it will be dropping anytime soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.