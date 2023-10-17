Daily Liberal
Dubbo Zoo chat: Saving the Southern Black Rhinoceros

By Jennifer Hoar
October 18 2023 - 8:00am
Black rhino calf Matobo was born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in April 2023. Picture by Rick Stevens
Just a few decades ago, thousands of Black Rhinos roamed Africa. They were hunted and poached for their horns in horrifying numbers. Sadly today, only around 6000 remain in the wild.

