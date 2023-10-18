Dubbo Family Day Care has been providing a valuable service for more than 40 years and now it has received national recognition.
The much-loved day care has been named the winner of the Perpetual Star Award at the Family Day Care Australia (FDCA) awards for 2023.
Opening in 1976, the business received the award due to its long-standing service in the industry and they aren't slowing down anytime soon.
"It's only awarded to one family day care service each year and we were lucky enough to win it," service manager Jo Clark said.
"The girls here, between the six educators here we have more than 200 years of experience."
One educator who boasts a wealth of experience is Margaret Bernie.
Ms Bernie has been in the child care industry for more than 40 years now and admitted she still keeps in touch with a lot of her former pupils.
"I'm friends with lots of them still," she said.
"I've seen stacks of kids because I had a license for six kids at one point."
Being in the industry for as long as Ms Bernie has, she is bound to see several generations of family members.
Now caring for the children of people she cared for many years ago, Ms Bernie said she enjoys watching the kids go on to do things as adults.
"One of the kids I used to look after is an educator as well here in Dubbo," she said.
"That's the best thing about family day care, you develop those close relationships and they become part of your life and home.
"For some of them, for generations."
When asked what the best part of the job was, Ms Bernie had a pretty quick answer.
"Just getting to watch them grow up and watch them get older," she said.
"We have after-school kids as well."
FDCA chief executive officer Andrew Paterson gave his thoughts on the organisation's achievement.
"We are thrilled to recognise the achievements of Dubbo Family Day Care and the positive impacts they have on children, families, educators and their local community over a long period of time," he said.
"Our Perpetual Star Award winners showcase the incredible wisdom and dedication within family day care across Australia".
Dubbo Family Day Care will pick up their award later this year at an awards night in Adelaide.
