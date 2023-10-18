Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Dubbo Family Day Care has received a national award

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Family Day Care has been providing a valuable service for more than 40 years and now it has received national recognition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.