Our People

Eliza Quinn found help in Dubbo from the Cerebral Palsy Alliance

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 11:00am
When Eliza Quinn was born 10 weeks prematurely, she passed her newborn tests with flying colours - but her parents soon noticed some development issues.

