Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

NSW RFS, Crown Lands conducting aerial fire trail inspections

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire trails around the central west are being checked by helicopter to identify which need to be cleared for firefighting passage, following recent heavy rains rendering some inaccessible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.