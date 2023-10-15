As Dubbo took to the polls on referendum day 'Yes' and 'No' campaigners made their final pitches to the public.
Enthusiastic volunteers from both sides of the fence stated their cases at the polling booths across Dubbo, hoping to reach those voters who were still undecided.
The Daily Liberal spoke to a number of keen campaigners - here's what they had to say.
Campaigning for the 'Yes' vote at Dubbo South Public School was health professional Patrick Caldwell. He was joined by a group of students from the Sydney University School of Rural Health.
Mr Caldwell said he was pleased with the number of volunteers who turned out to support the Voice.
"We're well staffed - probably in excess of the 'No' campaign - it probably just reflects how enthusiastically people have embraced the idea of actually giving a voice to First Nations people," he said.
He said people had been polite at the polling booth and during his conversations at campaign activities in the lead up to referendum day.
"There are obviously a lot of strange myths that have been floating around, like that people might have to pay more rent or that their backyards are gonna get taken ... all these kinds of things," he said.
"I think that once you can break down some of these myths that people have been hearing in the media, you have a much easier time.
"There are a lot of concerns or worries about stuff that turns out to not be a concern when you drill down into it."
Over at the Dubbo Uniting Church polling place artist Ruby Davies was also campaigning in support of the Voice.
"It's really a no-brainer for me... Indigenous people have asked to have a Voice in order to communicate much better to the government about decisions that will be of benefit to their communities," she said.
"If you understand Australian colonial history, there have been some horrific events in our past and while we don't need to feel guilty about them personally, they were our forebears, they are my forebears.
"We need to make things better so we can embrace Aboriginal culture and language and we can walk forward together."
Campaigning for the 'No vote at Dubbo South Public School was local businessman and former Dubbo councillor, Sam Peacocke.
He said, for him, voting 'No' on the referendum meant voting against a division of the country along racial lines.
"I think everyone in Australia should be treated equally," he said.
He said most people going in to vote had already made up their mind which way they're voting.
"The biggest response from the public so far is 'I wanna get this over and done with', as with a lot of these kinds of processes," he said.
Project manager Ben Orford and manager of an irrigation business Ian Morris - who were representing the 'No' camp at the Dubbo Uniting Church - agreed.
"I just think it's going in the wrong direction for Australia," Mr Morris said.
"I'm Australian and third generation here in Dubbo. I just think that the constitution is for all. You shouldn't have any individual, different nationality or race identified in the referendum.
"I've got no problem with having a Voice for indigenous people but that can be done outside of having that in the referendum ... it is just not right."
Mr Orford said he would have liked to see the money spent on the referendum go into projects which would create better outcomes for the whole community.
"Practical things like getting people into jobs, getting kids to school, building up our health services and school systems - those sort of things are where a lot of difference could be made compared to an advisory body," he said.
"Everybody would benefit and all those gaps would get closed because the gap isn't really so much between white and black, it's between regional and city."
