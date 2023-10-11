Getting involved in the Dubbo Show can be as simple as sponsoring a category for $50 or volunteering to hang paintings for the art competition.
Plans for the 2024 show are underway and the show society needs you.
Sue Hood, secretary, said categories could be sponsored for as little as $50 - or even a gift voucher to give to the prize-winner - which would be a small price to pay to get your business name out there.
"We accept gift vouchers but even a $500 sponsorship of cash could be excellent, or people could go $1000, $2000 or $50 - we're happy to receive anything," Ms Hood told the Daily Liberal.
Around $150 will cover the cost of the category including the ribbon, so anything above that would go back into the showground.
"We could even hold a raffle and make money out of that. There are ways of capitalising on what people give," Ms Hood said.
"People in Dubbo are generous. We just want to thank everybody that does give us their sponsorship and support."
Big sponsors have included Regional Australia Bank and this year Club Dubbo will be sponsoring the entertainment, which will once again include high-energy covers act, Furnace and the Fundamentals.
"If somebody put their hand up and said they wanted to sponsor something and they said they had $400 to give us, we would work with them to put them in the best area we feel they'd get the most benefit from," Ms Hood said.
Categories up for sponsorship include the young woman competition, teenage showgirl, the rural achiever award, pet parade, ute competition and woodchopping.
There are also sponsorships available for shearing, animal nursery, horse, pony and riding events, show jumping, yard dog trials and dog high jump.
Pigs, caged birds, poultry, farm products, garden products, fruit, apiculture, wool and flowers and an array of arts including folk art and photography also need sponsorships - plus a whole lot more categories.
The 2024 show also needs volunteers, particularly young people who want to have a go at a section and maybe even stewarding. There are volunteers as young as 12 years old helping out with the animal nursery, and stewards as young as 17.
"They could try stewarding, pencilling in the sections before the show, they could help set up the area which might mean a few tables and chairs before the show, if it's in the pavilion hang things up after the show and on Sunday afternoon take it all down and pack away," Ms Hood said.
"If they come on the show committee and as volunteers or just for the show, it's not onerous, it's a lot of fun."
The Dubbo Show 2024 will take place from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12. Find out more at https://www.dubboshow.org/
