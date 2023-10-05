FOR SOME people, walking into an adult store is an extremely intimidating thing. But could you imagine working in one?
The team at the Flirt Adult Store are looking for casual staff, and one employee said that the perks of the job far outweigh any of the pitfalls.
Whitney McGovern has been a casual sales assistant at Flirt since January this year, and she has loved every minute of it.
"Every day is different working at Flirt, so it's very exciting and adventurous," she said.
According to Ms McGovern, one of the best things about things about working in the adult store, is the sense of job satisfaction.
"Most people think that you're just selling different adult toys, but really you're going on a journey of helping different people every time someone comes through the door," she said.
"Because lots of people don't really know what they want and it is your job to help them figure it out and get them to leave happy.
"It's very fulfilling. So it's a very good job in terms of fulfilment and what you get to achieve every day."
With stores in Woy Woy, Cessnock, Coffs Harbour, Orange, Dubbo, and more, there are plenty of places to travel, or possibly to even transfer.
"There is huge potential for growth, so you can move around as well and you can transfer between stores if you want to travel like that," Ms McGovern said.
"We have a warehouse you can work in, so if you ever get tired of working in the shop and you don't want to see people, you can go to the warehouse and work by yourself."
Though the work in Flirt stores may be very intimidating for some people, and the possibility of handling a difficult clientele may be higher than other workplaces, Ms McGovern said that she has only ever felt uncomfortable once during her time.
This is in part, due to the very highly sophisticated security system in use at the store, and it's connection to other Flirt locations.
"We're also extremely close to the Police Station and we have our own security system, but we are also very well supported as well," Ms McGovern said.
"So if you ever do feel unsafe, you're pretty much only a button-click away from the rest of everybody else that works at Flirt because we have our own internal systems.
"And If you do feel unsafe, you can ask someone to leave. It's all based on your own discretion."
Overall, Ms McGovern said that she would recommend anybody interested to apply for the casual sales assistant role within the store.
"Because so far in all my life, it's been the best job I've ever had. I absolutely love it," she said.
And another one of the major bonuses is that of the impressive staff discount.
Anybody looking to apply is encouraged to check out the Bathurst Flirt Facebook page.
