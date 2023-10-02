There was plenty happening for young and old during the past week.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole has been kept busy during these school holidays, last week attending a pottery workshop.
The workshop was perfect for beginners, who were guided through the process of hand-building with clay. By gaining inspiration from the 'Pliable Planes' exhibition, they created their own master piece by integrating different types of materials.
On Saturday, Belinda was at the Orana Equestrian Centre championships that were held in Dubbo.
Harnessing skills of precision, showmanship and partnership OEC members showcased the equestrian talents of Dubbo.
She then took a drive out of town with journalist Allison Hore to photograph all the action at Narromine's second Dolly Parton Festival.
