Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders: Community Building Partnership program and Multicultural NSW Stronger Together Grants Program open

By Dugald Saunders
October 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has encouraged locals to apply for government grants. Picture from file
Applications are now open for the Community Building Partnership (CBP) program, with grants available to help make our community a better place to live, work, learn and play.

