Applications are now open for the Community Building Partnership (CBP) program, with grants available to help make our community a better place to live, work, learn and play.
The program invests in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.
Since 2009, the program has awarded more than $436 million to more than 19,700 projects across the state, from access ramps for community halls to resurfacing the local sporting grounds.
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5000 and $150,000.
Grant applications close Friday, October 27 at 5pm. To apply, visit the Community Building Partnership website: www.nsw.gov.au/cbp
The Multicultural NSW Stronger Together Grants Program aims to support multicultural festival and events across NSW. The program invests in community projects and activities that foster community harmony and celebrate cultural diversity as a precious part of our identity and way of life.
The Stronger Together Festival and Event grant program supports multicultural and multifaith community groups to produce Festivals and Events that celebrate and embrace our community's vibrant cultural diversity.
Eligible organisations can apply for grants of between $5000 and $15,000 to help organise festivities that celebrate and embrace our state's vibrant cultural diversity.
Funding is available for community groups planning to deliver festivals and events between March 1 and July 31, 2024.
Grant applications close on 3pm, Friday, October 13.
For more information or to apply, visit https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/stronger-together-events-festivals/
Are you looking to host an event or deliver an activity in 2024 that supports the objectives of NSW Women's Week or the NSW Women's Strategy (2023-2026)?
NSW Women's Week celebrates the diverse contributions of women and girls, providing an opportunity to reflect on the social, economic and achievements they make in NSW.
Celebrated between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 1 2024, to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8 2024, applications are now open and close on October 9 at 4pm.
Further information can be found by visiting https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-womens-week-grants
Don't forget that applications are also open for the NSW Women of the Year Awards and the re-instated NSW Regional Woman of the Year.
