Yet another dominant bowling performance from Orange has led the side to take out the 2023 Max Shepherd Shield.
Heading into Thursday's final match against Dubbo, the winner of their match at Lady Cutler 2 would go on to take out the Shield.
While Dubbo looked to go back-to-back, it was Orange who came away with the win.
Bowling first, the visitors bowled Dubbo out for just 72 before reaching the target inside 15 overs.
"It was a good finish to a good week," coach Chris Martin said.
"We wanted to come here without an expectations and just play some good cricket.
"It's the first time we have played together as a group. We got away with a tight win against Bathurst yesterday (September 27) but to come out here bowl Dubbo out then chase it before drinks was really impressive."
It was a disastrous start for Dubbo as Boyd Hutchins and Paddy Cusack were both removed early.
The hosts were struggling at 5/26 before Zac Finlay and Cameron Healey combined for a 26-run partnership.
Finlay hit 24 off 40 balls including three fours as he set about getting Dubbo to a solid total until he was dismissed by Talby Smith.
Dubbo eventually were bowled out for 72 with Smith taking 4/14 while Ben Brazier 3/13 off seven overs.
In reply, the Orange opening batters Lewis Hannan and Thomas Mason both got off to solid starts as they looked at ease during their respective knocks.
Dubbo bowler Christian Artery gave the home side some hope when he removed Hannan (16) and Mason (20) in quick succession.
But Brazier and Smith put the finishing touches on the victory as Orange passed the total.
Orange's bowling attack was brilliant all week, defending 111 on Tuesday (September 26) against Lachlan before defeating Bathurst on the final ball in a T20 game.
"It's a good group, there are a few boys that aren't bowling as well as they would like," Martin said of the bowlers.
"We've probably got eight or nine bowlers, we probably bowled only five or six of them."
