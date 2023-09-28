Daily Liberalsport
Orange won the 2023 Max Shepherd Shield

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
September 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Yet another dominant bowling performance from Orange has led the side to take out the 2023 Max Shepherd Shield.

