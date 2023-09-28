The Lundholm name has been linked with racing in the Western area for decades now and on Friday, the family will honour the legendary John Lundholm OAM.
The legendary trainer was based out at Coonamble, training for more than 50 years at tracks around the area before sadly passing away in 2016.
His service to racing in Country NSW has been nothing short of remarkable and on Friday, the John and Colleen Lundholm Memorial Cup Open Handicap (1400m) will act as the feature race of Dubbo's meeting.
Whitney's Jewellers have provided the prize for the event, on what it set to be a special day for the family.
"It's something that we've always wanted to do but we've never really pushed the button," John's grandson, Clint said.
"When Scott Wheeler our media guy came to us about doing the long weekend race day, sponsoring it and getting all of our clients and their businesses involved to sponsor races. We thought it would be a great time to honour my grandparents.
"It's something to respect them and what he did in the industry. He was a legendary trainer and competed for many years, it's just a nice way to remember him."
A talented trainer in his own right, Clint has carried on his family's name and has amassed a strong stable of his own.
Following his grandfather's footsteps, Lundholm has carved out a solid career of his own to date, including training more than 70 winners last season.
"It means a hell of a lot (to carry the name)," he said.
"I was given a great opportunity to start training here in Dubbo, once pop looked at retiring and got to that age it was something we looked at.
"I was lucky enough that Dad followed me down to Dubbo and jumped straight back into it. We've built a good team here and I think we are doing a good job to carry the name on through."
Friday's race will feature two of Lundholm's runners, with Notabadidea and Watch Me Rumble both running.
Apprentice jockey Ronnie Simpson will ride Notabadiea, possibly for the final time before he heads to QLD.
"He's been a great old Country Cups campaigner but he steps back to the 1400m on his home track," Lundholm said of Notabadidea.
"His last start is a big forgive at the Dubbo Cup, he was three or four wide and didn't get any chance at all.
"He's back here in not as strong of a race but he'll be there for sure."
Meanwhile, Match Me Rumble has run solidly in this preparation without breaking through for a win, something her trainer hopes changes on Friday.
"I thought her run in the Dubbo Cup was super, again coming back to 1400m," he said.
"We knew we were putting on this race and they were the two we thought would be very competitive."
The John and Colleen Lundholm Memorial Cup Open Handicap will jump at 2:45pm.
