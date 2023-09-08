Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
What's on

Shane Riley's Wiradjuri DREAMscape highlights Aboriginal culture at DREAM Festival

By Staff Reporters
September 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight hundred stories of local history and culture will be told as part of an Indigenous activation at the DREAM Lanterns event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.