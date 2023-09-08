Eight hundred stories of local history and culture will be told as part of an Indigenous activation at the DREAM Lanterns event.
The Wiradjuri DREAMscape has been curated by Dubbo's Shane Riley for Saturday's DREAM Lanterns event. It's an immersive experience with illuminated images, voices of local Aboriginal elders and Indigenous dancers.
More than 100 students from Dubbo Public School, North Dubbo Public School and Dubbo South Campus have assisted in creating artworks that will be used in the installation.
Mr Riley said his ancestral connection to the land in Dubbo was his inspiration behind the Wiradjuri DREAMscape.
"There aren't many big events in Dubbo that showcase the culture and creativity of our ancestors, and I wanted to show the community there is a lot more to the city than they may realise in terms of our culture," he said.
Mr Riley said he wanted those viewing the Wiradjuri DREAMscape to have a sense of community and connection.
"I feel it is a really good opportunity to open up the conversation with community members and get people to start asking questions about our culture. This work will hopefully invite that conversation," he said.
Dubbo Regional Council events and partnerships team leader Lana Willetts said the DREAMscape was one of the parts of the DREAM Festival she was most excited for.
"The DREAM Lanterns event is always a popular inclusion on the DREAM calendar and we are proud to deliver new and exciting elements. We place extreme importance on collaboration and the Wiradjuri DREAMscape is a shining example," she said.
The Wiradjuri DREAMscape can be seen on Saturday, 9 September from 5.30pm to 9.30pm at Victoria Park.
The DREAM Lantern event will be held from 12pm to 10pm.
