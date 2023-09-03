Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

DREAM Festival lantern workshops a big hit for families on Father's Day

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 3 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After the sun sets on Saturday, September 9, hundreds of lanterns will fill the sky in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.