Crystals, unique jewellery, tarot readings and psychics can all be expected at this weekend's Crystals, Creatives and Mystics Fair.
The fair was established by a bunch of creative friends looking to recreate a smaller, travelling version of the MindBodySpirit Festival.
They were unsure how it would be received, said Simone Dennis, but the first event "packed out" the Blue Mountains.
Since then, Ms Dennis said they had "been on the run", trying to fit in as many events as possible across NSW.
The response has been more than the organisers were expecting and Ms Dennis said they had average about 850 people per show.
"Anyone who loves crystals would understand you can't have just one, so we're here to help expand your collection. We are bringing a room full of crystals, minerals, fossils and opals to town," she said.
"We have small tumbled stones and gems for the kids, right through to rare exotic fossil and mineral specimens for the collectors. We have crystal-related artisans showing their crystal creations including unique jewellery, lamps, candles and curiosities."
Ms Dennis said the kids there was a quiz with crystal prizes, or they could make a gem-tree or windchime.
As well as being able to buy handmade items and crystals, the event will also include talks on a range of topics from spirit guides to kinesiology to holistic healing.
"All of our stall holders are really lovely and really informative about their stones and their healing modalities. The psychics and the healers are coming from a counselling perspective. Everybody's very empathetic and really helpful so if you don't know about something, you're going to find out," Ms Dennis said.
The fair will be held at the Dubbo RSL on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 2pm.
Entry is $2 for adults and free for children under 12-years-old.
More information can be found on the Crystals, Creatives and Mystics Fair Facebook page or Instagram account.
