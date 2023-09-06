"The next morning ... (I was) blamed for the experience. It was full of 'you should've had the epidural' ... 'we knew you were going for a C-section eventually' ... 'your baby was just to high up and posterior it was never going to happen vaginally' ... 'mistakes happen'. (Staff) didn't look at me, never apologised for what happened and I was then told 'there is no reason you can't attempt a VBAC (vaginal birth after caesarean) next time, as long as the baby isn't as big'," she said in her submission.

