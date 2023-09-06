Daily Liberal
NSW birth trauma inquiry hears maternity horror stories from Western NSW

By Nick McGrath
September 7 2023 - 4:30am
Vaginal exams without consent, forced inductions and mothers feeling as though they've been left "to die" are some of the distressing details emerging during the parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma in NSW.

Editor, Central Western Daily

