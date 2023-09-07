Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Macquarie Home Stay received donations from Lumus Imaging

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
September 7 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two local organisations are continuing their partnership to help treat people around the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.