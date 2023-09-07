Two local organisations are continuing their partnership to help treat people around the region.
Macquarie Home Stay recently received a donation from local medical imaging service Lumus Imaging, with the pair assisting patients who travel in from out west.
Lumus Imaging and other health organisations around Dubbo often welcome people from out of town, some of whom can't travel back home due to the length of their appointment or other circumstances.
Acting Manager Jo Efoti said their facility caters to people from a range of different places.
"We service that whole north part of NSW, we have a very high percentage of people visit us from Mudgee or Cobar and all up in that area," she said.
"If you are coming to Dubbo for treatment or even an appointment from somewhere like Bourke, there is just no way it is safe for you to travel down and back in the day.
"We do have a lot of people stay with us when they have appointments because sometimes they are having those later in the afternoon, it's good for them to have something to eat and a safe place to stay for the night before getting on the road the next morning."
Since opening in 2019, Macquarie Home Stay has welcomed thousands of people through its doors.
READ ALSO:
But with the cost of living prices going up, Efoti said donations are always welcome.
"We are always grateful for donations, especially from businesses like that who just acknowledge what we do for their guests," she said.
"We've been working closely with Lumus Imaging for about a year and a half now.
"But we've got a good association with all of the organisations in town that people can use for specialist care.
"We do a bit of contact with all of them, especially the hospital but the imaging services in town as well."
Macquarie Home Stay's location less than a kilometre away from Dubbo Hospital makes it a prime location for visitors to come and stay.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.