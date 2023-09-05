Charity organisation 'Hear our Heart Ear' hosted a trivia night that not only brought the community together for a night of fun but also made a significant impact on the lives of the deaf and hard of hearing.
This event, made possible with the support of the Milestone Hotel, who is also donating money to Hear our Heart from their monthly Keg for a Cause, raised more than $2000 on Friday, September 1.
Volunteer Director, Rachel Mills said when the Milestone Hotel put out applications to be a recipient of the Keg for a Cause, they jumped at the opportunity.
Once selected, the group of volunteers knew they wanted to do something to give back to those who support them.
That's how the trivia idea was born.
Hear our Heart Ear reached out to various businesses in Dubbo, receiving an outpouring of support in the form of prizes and donations.
"The response from local businesses was truly heartwarming," she said.
"Their contributions played a vital role in making the trivia night a resounding success."
They also held a coin toss sponsored by JMK Hair Quarters, a business with a deep connection to Hear our Heart.
"Jen is a local resident and business owner and her daughter has had middle ear problems for years, so she is always trying to help us out where she can and we really do appreciate it," Ms Mills said.
One of the highlights of the trivia night was the Dubbo City Toyota round, which highlighted the ongoing support of Toyota in maintaining and sponsoring Hear Our Heart's essential bus service.
"Dubbo City Toyota has been a lifeline for us," she said.
"They've been providing fuel, servicing, and repairs since 2017, ensuring that our mobile hearing testing service remains operational."
The turnout for the trivia night was impressive, with approximately 60 people in attendance.
But Hear Our Heart's mission goes far beyond hosting events and fundraisers.
Ms Mills said the organisation works hard to raise $150,000 every year to keep their projects running.
She also acknowledged the crucial role of local schools and childcare centres, which commit to fundraising and providing staff members to assist with hearing testing.
Ms Mills said that hearing health is often taken for granted and misunderstood.
"Hearing problems are a silent issue, and people often assume that government departments cover the costs," she said.
"Our goal is to make some noise and raise awareness about the importance of healthy hearing, especially among children."
One of the lesser-known aspects of Hear Our Heart's work is their emphasis on educating children about preventing hearing problems, including the importance of regular nose blowing to combat Eustachian tube dysfunction.
"One in three kids under the age of nine may experience hearing issues due to Eustachian tube problems," she said.
"Our mission is to ensure that every child has the opportunity to achieve their full potential through healthy hearing."
