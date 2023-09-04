Jackson O'Connor and Elias Millgate.
They may have been rivals at Apex Oval on Saturday but their two names are alongside each other in the 'ones to watch' column after brilliant displays in the under 10s grand final.
Millgate scored a hat-trick for the Warren Bulldogs in the Dubbo and District Junior Rugby League decider, but it was O'Connor and St John's Blue celebrating the most after his third try decided a thrilling contest.
After the match finished all square at 16-all, extra-time was needed.
The first to score a try would win and it didn't take too long before young playmaker O'Connor went through close to the line and dived over to secure the first premiership of grand final day.
"Jackson O'Connor, he's really a standout," winning coach Keaton Butterworth said.
"He's very talented but he's an effort player as well. He's a really good young footballer and I'll be keen to see him grow."
It had earlier been Millgate who looked more likely to lead his side to glory in front of a bumper band of travelling Warren fans.
His two first-half tries - both after strong and powerful runs on the left edge - made it 12-0 approaching half-time but an error in the Bulldogs' half allowed St John's Blue a sniff just before the break.
It was a chance the side took, with O'Connor producing a fine individual run across field before diving over in the corner to reduce the deficit.
Jaleik Cubby was another of the best for St John's Blue and he scored shortly after half-time, and then O'Connor got his second to give his side the lead for the first time.
With time ticking down the Bulldogs needed something and it was again Millgate who delivered.
Despite the attention of a number of defenders, Millgate was able muscle his way through and, showing the footy smarts of a much older players, had the awareness to reach out and plant the ball to level it up.
After the conversion missed, no points were scored in the final minutes so it went to golden try.
No side could make an impact with their first couple of sets, but when St John's Blue got in range O'Connor went on another jinking run and went over to score.
The headgear came off as he was mobbed by teammates and supporters.
"Very tense, very stressful, that last bloody 10 minutes there," Butterworth said.
"It was high quality football ... it was good to get the win."
It was a special result for Butterworth, who has spent plenty of time with the players and helped them develop across not just this season, but recent years.
"I've had these boys for three years now and to see them grow each year and even each game, it's really rewarding," he said.
"There's some awesome parents and some awesome committee members at St John's who make it possible to have such a great club and great young fellas come out of it."
Warren coach Matt Wass spoke of his pride in seeing his side reach the final at the post-game presentation.
The Bulldogs had finished fourth but played some of their best footy of the year in the finals and would have been worthy winners had the result gone the other way on Saturday.
"If there's a harder way to get to a grand final I haven't seen it," Wass said, Warren having been as low as sixth at one point before finals.
Butterworth also had plenty of praise for the young Bulldogs.
"They've obviously done really well," he said.
"We played them twice this year and, not to say they were ever noncompetitive, but they definitely didn't bring that level of footy they did today.
"It's really good to see for the junior rugby league around here to have a team from such a small town be so competitive. They're a really good side."
